WWE News: Daniel Bryan avoids match; attacks former World Champion after SmackDown Live

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
520   //    03 Apr 2019, 11:08 IST

Daniel Bryan was to face off against Kevin Owens after SmackDown Live went off the air
Daniel Bryan was to face off against Kevin Owens after SmackDown Live went off the air

What's the story?

This past week on SmackDown Live, which was the WrestleMania 35 go-home show, Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston signed their contracts for the WWE Championship match, for this Sunday.

The contract signing ended the show where Kofi Kingston's impassioned promo got the crowd rocking. The crowd chanted his name throughout the segment, with Big E geeing up the fans even more.

But, following SmackDown Live, we saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in action even though he refused to take part in a match.

In case you didn't know...

On this week's SmackDown, WWE confirmed that the SmackDown Tag Team titles will be defended at WrestleMania 35, as WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss confirmed that The Usos will defend their title against Aleister Black & Ricochet,.Rusev & Nakamura, and The Bar.

There was also an 18-Superstar mixed tag team match, with several Superstars who are to compete in the Men's and Women's Battle Royal, competing.

The heart of the matter

Following SmackDown Live where Bryan and Kingston had their contract signing, the WWE Champion was set to face against Kevin Owens in a dark match, as per WrestlingInc.

Bryan, though, did not want to take part in a match with WrestleMania just days away. Instead, Rowan faced off against Owens in the singles match, but as Owens was in the ascendancy, Bryan attacked the former world champion, which ended in the match going in the favour of Owens by disqualification.

What's next?

Bryan and Kingston will face off against each other at WrestleMania 35, which will come to us from the MetLife Stadium, on Sunday, for the WWE Championship.

