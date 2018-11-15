×
WWE News: Daniel Bryan celebrates his title win with Brie Bella 

Riju Dasgupta
News
205   //    15 Nov 2018, 19:49 IST

Things are very celebratory in this happy household
Things are very celebratory in this happy household

What's the story?

I recently posted about how Brie Bella justified Daniel Bryan's win on SmackDown Live, on her Instagram post. Bella was thrilled when her husband came home as the WWE Champion.

Having become a heel herself, it was natural to see the couple in a very happy mood, after Bryan's win. I wonder if this means that they will work an angle together, in due course of time.

In case you didn't know...

We had all assumed that the match was set in stone for Survivor Series. AJ Styles would battle Brock Lesnar for the second time in a row, in a battle for brand supremacy.

Only a match would be set up between Styles and Bryan, thanks to the machinations of Paul Heyman. The match seemed like it could have gone either way, when Bryan hit a low blow. Daniel Bryan is your brand new WWE Champion.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan received a hero's welcome from his wife when he returned home as the WWE Champion. Storylines aside, this was a great moment for both of them, as Bryan had been told not long ago that he would never wrestle again, and he had risen to the top of the business once again:

This was not Brie Bella's only post about Bryan's triumph. She posted the following immediately after Bryan won the title.

It could be just a matter of time before Brie Bella returns to SmackDown Live for yet another run and gets paired with her husband again.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan faces the toughest opponent of his career in the form of 'The Beast Incarnate'. Will his technical skill be able to overcome Lesnar's strength? I shudder to think how this match will play out, at Survivor Series.

Does Daniel Bryan have any chance against Brock Lesnar? Let us know in the comments below.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
