×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: Daniel Bryan fails to win WWE Championship on Smackdown Live, pulled from Crown Jewel

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
978   //    31 Oct 2018, 06:33 IST

The Phenomenal One's reign continues
The Phenomenal One's reign continues

What's the Story?

Daniel Bryan's status for Crown Jewel has been officially confirmed following rumors that he didn't want to perform at the event.

Bryan received his WWE Championship match on SmackDown Live and will not receive his originally scheduled match at Crown Jewel following his loss.


In Case You Didn't Know

Bryan's status for Crown Jewel came into question once rumors emerged that he and John Cena were refusing to attend the event following the death of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Cena's absence was confirmed by the company on Monday Night Raw when Bobby Lashley was announced as his replacement.


The Heart of the Matter

Bryan and AJ Styles kicked off SmackDown confronting each other about their previous encounters, which eventually lead to the WWE Champion offering to defend the title on Tuesday rather than Friday at the pay-per-view.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon would come to the ring and announce that the match would take place for this week's episode rather than the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Style and Bryan wrestled an incredible match that lasted about 30 minutes before The Phenomenal One reversed The Yes Lock into a Styles Clash and made Bryan submit with the Calf Crusher.

After the match, Bryan and Styles hugged each other to show respect, but were attacked by Samoa Joe.

Joe rushed into the ring and locked in the Coquina Clutch on Styles. Bryan tried to stop Joe, but was beaten up by the Samoan Submission Machine.

Before the segment ended, Joe held up the WWE Championship in the air, which more than likely means he will receive the title shot at Crown Jewel in place on Bryan.


What's Next?

Crown Jewel will take place Friday, November 2 and will emanate from the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Styles and Joe seemingly finished their feud at Super Show-Down, but Bryan's absence has given both men another chance to have an amazing match this Friday.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Daniel Bryan AJ Styles
Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Multimedia Journalist, Columbia College Chicago Graduate Student, Jackson State University Alumnus Occasional guest on the Social Suplex Podcast Network. https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/social-suplex-podcast-network Catch me on Anchor for some interesting thoughts. https://anchor.fm/simon-cotton
WWE Crown Jewel, AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan: Who Should...
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: 4 Superstars who could replace Daniel...
RELATED STORY
3 Controversial things that may happen at WWE Crown Jewel...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE could do to replace John Cena and Daniel...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Should Do At Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
Opinion : Finn Balor should replace Daniel Bryan at WWE...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises At Crown Jewel That Would Shock The WWE Universe
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan react to their WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE Spoiler: Daniel Bryan to be removed from WWE Title...
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: 3 reasons why The Miz should win the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us