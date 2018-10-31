WWE News: Daniel Bryan fails to win WWE Championship on Smackdown Live, pulled from Crown Jewel

The Phenomenal One's reign continues

Daniel Bryan's status for Crown Jewel has been officially confirmed following rumors that he didn't want to perform at the event.

Bryan received his WWE Championship match on SmackDown Live and will not receive his originally scheduled match at Crown Jewel following his loss.

Bryan's status for Crown Jewel came into question once rumors emerged that he and John Cena were refusing to attend the event following the death of U.S. journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Cena's absence was confirmed by the company on Monday Night Raw when Bobby Lashley was announced as his replacement.

Bryan and AJ Styles kicked off SmackDown confronting each other about their previous encounters, which eventually lead to the WWE Champion offering to defend the title on Tuesday rather than Friday at the pay-per-view.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon would come to the ring and announce that the match would take place for this week's episode rather than the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Style and Bryan wrestled an incredible match that lasted about 30 minutes before The Phenomenal One reversed The Yes Lock into a Styles Clash and made Bryan submit with the Calf Crusher.

After the match, Bryan and Styles hugged each other to show respect, but were attacked by Samoa Joe.

Joe rushed into the ring and locked in the Coquina Clutch on Styles. Bryan tried to stop Joe, but was beaten up by the Samoan Submission Machine.

Before the segment ended, Joe held up the WWE Championship in the air, which more than likely means he will receive the title shot at Crown Jewel in place on Bryan.

Crown Jewel will take place Friday, November 2 and will emanate from the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Styles and Joe seemingly finished their feud at Super Show-Down, but Bryan's absence has given both men another chance to have an amazing match this Friday.