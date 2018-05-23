WWE News: Daniel Bryan comments on his upcoming match against Samoa Joe

The Leader of The Yes Movement sends an intimidating message to Samoa Joe.

Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

Following his win over Jeff Hardy on this week's edition of SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan had a few strong words for his upcoming opponent Samoa Joe, whom Bryan will face next week on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier today, during the main event of SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan went toe-to-toe with United States Champion Jeff Hardy in a Second Chance Money in The Bank qualifying match.

Bryan, who defeated Hardy via a new leglock submission, is now scheduled to go head-to-head against his former Ring of Honor rival Samoa Joe next week on SmackDown Live and the winner of that match is guaranteed to be added into this year's Men's Money In The Bank ladder match.

The heart of the matter

After picking up an impressive non-title win over Jeff Hardy on this week's SmackDown Live main event, Daniel Bryan was subsequently interviewed by Renne Young backstage.

'The Leader of The Yes Movement' will now compete in the final Money In the Bank qualifying match with Samoa Joe next week on SmackDown Live and apparently, Bryan is pretty confident of the fact that Joe will not be putting him to sleep.

Additionally, Bryan also noted that he defeated Jeff Hardy with the same heel hook that put Big Cass out of action and he can wake right back up if Joe puts him to sleep, whereas, Joe will be out 6-9 months if Bryan tears his ACL out.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe will battle it out next week on SmackDown Live and the winner of that match will join the likes of Rusev, The Miz, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman and other Superstars in this year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The MITB PPV is slated to take place on the 17th of June at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Author's Take

Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe have had quite the history with each other back in Ring of Honor and the two men have previously competed in some instant classic matches. Their forthcoming bout on SD Live could very well be another amazing outing.