WWE News: Daniel Bryan confesses he has trouble asking for a push from WWE

Daniel Bryan has more obstacles to overcome than anyone knew.

25 May 2018

Daniel Bryan defeated John Cena to become the WWE Champion

What's the story?

WWE Superstar, Daniel Bryan, was recently a guest on the 'Why Not Now' podcast where he talked about his problems with motivating himself, and WWE's disinterest in pushing him as a top star initially.

When podcast hostess, Amy Jo Martin, asked him about how he motivated himself, Bryan confessed that he was not a very motivated person and he had difficulties expressing himself.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan grew in popularity thanks to the 'Yes' movement. He became the fan favourite in the company, a position WWE was not at all interested in giving him. When they tried to hold him back and omitted him from the Royal Rumble, the fans only grew more and more furious.

The following year, Daniel Bryan's Royal Rumble appearance was limited, and his early elimination only upset the fans. Such was the disappointment in WWE's booking, the uproar of the fans reached a new frenzy, causing WWE to change their plans.

At WrestleMania, Bryan faced Randy Orton and Batista, after beating Triple H earlier in the night. He defeated them both to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

You can watch Daniel Bryan win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship here:

After a long sojourn away from a wrestling role due to injury since his retirement announcement in 2016, Bryan staged a miraculous comeback to the ring early in 2018.

He returned at WrestleMania, after being cleared by doctors, and has since joined the regular wrestlers in the division, forsaking his role as General Manager.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Bryan talked about his problems with motivating himself enough to talk to WWE about getting a push.

WWE always preferred larger stars like John Cena, The Rock and Hulk Hogan, all of whom were enormous in size, compared to Bryan's height and frame.

"I've never been very good at being like, 'Hey, you guys should do more with me' or 'you guys should do this or do that with me'."

He confessed that the only way he could bring himself to talk about it was by reminding himself that the only way he would go to the next level was by pushing himself to do the things he was not comfortable with.

"I'm constantly having to remind myself, like, 'hey, if you want to get to the next level where I want to be, you do have to do some pushing here.' And so yeah, that's a constant thing that I struggle with."

His self-confessed problems are something that he still continues to battle with till this day.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan is set to face Samoa Joe on next week's episode of SmackDown Live, to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match for men.

You can watch Daniel Bryan win the match to qualify to face Samoa Joe here:

Author's take

Despite having problems with motivating himself, Bryan's continuous struggle to do things he was not comfortable with to improve his position in life, is nothing short of inspirational, to say the least.