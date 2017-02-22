WWE News: Daniel Bryan continues to tease in-ring return with training video

Is the former World Champion on his way back to the ring?

by Anutosh Bajpai News 22 Feb 2017, 11:54 IST

Bryan has previously said that being in WWE but not wrestling is very hard for him

What's the story?

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan recently posted another video of him working out in the gym from his official twitter account and continued to tease a possible return, as seen below:

Working on my snatch balance. Got a long way to go to get back to my best but I'm getting there! #DadBod #plantstrong #wwe @fullstrengthaz pic.twitter.com/Rz9DoCq6kr — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) February 19, 2017

In case you didn't know...

After almost a year full of uncertainty, Daniel Bryan finally announced his retirement from wrestling back in February last year. After the Brand Split, Bryan was brought back to WWE as the General Manager for SmackDown Live by the Commissioner Shane McMahon.

The heart of the matter

In recent times, Bryan has posted a number of videos of him working out, all of which reveal him to still be in a good shape. WWE has also been teasing a feud between Daniel Bryan and the Miz for quite some time now.

Due to this, many fans believe Daniel might be working out for an in-ring return. However, in all the videos, the SmackDown GM has mentioned that he is working out to be in good shape ahead of the birth of his child.

What's next?

Given that WWE has been teasing the Daniel Bryan-Miz feud from months now, and considering the fact the Bryan recently returned to ring during a post-SmackDown dark match as a referee, the reports of Bryan working out for an in-ring return look considerably believable.

However, Bryan has previously said that being a family man has changed his perspective and he is not in a position to take risk of wrestling again without being 100% sure about his health.

So it's quite possible that he may have already made the choice of not returning to the ring and the above-seen video might just be his efforts to stay in good physical shape going forward.

Sportskeeda's take

While seeing Daniel Bryan back in the ring would be a dream come true for all the WWE fans, his health is undoubtedly the priority in this situation and he should only return if he is 100% healthy.

