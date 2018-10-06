WWE News: Daniel Bryan defeats The Miz in under three Minutes

The Miz is no longer a factor

The fans in Melbourne, Australia were left speechless after Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz in an amazingly short match.

Bryan beat The Miz via pinfall in less than three minutes and will go on to WWE Crown Jewel to face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

The match began with The Miz going after Bryan's injured ribs and continuing his assault on the former SmackDown General Manager.

After using Bryan's Running Knee attack for a near fall, The Miz picked Bryan up for the Skull-Crushing Finale.

Bryan would counter the finisher attempt with a roll-up pin and defeated The Miz in approximately two minutes and 20 seconds.

This victory comes two months after Bryan and The Miz reignited their feud heading into SummerSlam and marked the first pay-per-view match Bryan has won since defeating Big Cass at Money in the Bank.

The Miz won the previous two matches against Bryan by using brass knuckles at SummerSlam and won their mixed match tag team match at Hell in a Cell when his wife, Maryse, pinned Brie Bella.

In the midst of Bryan's celebration, the commentators informed the fans that SmackDown General Manager Paige booked their WWE Championship match between Styles and Bryan for Crown Jewel.

The expectation amongst many was that WWE would book The Miz to win their match at Super Show-Down so he could go on to win the WWE Championship and defend the title against Bryan next year at WrestleMania 35.

There may still be plans to continue their feud going forward, but it seems like WWE has moved on from their feud for the time being.

Styles and Bryan's match at Crown Jewel will mark their second singles match in WWE and it will have high expectations regarding the quality of the match.