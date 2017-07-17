WWE News: Daniel Bryan expects Brie Bella to wrestle again

Daniel Bryan hints at a potential Brie Bella in-ring return.

by Akshay Bapat News 17 Jul 2017, 21:25 IST

Brie Bella might be on the comeback trail

What’s the story?

Former WWE Divas Champion Brie Bella’s return to the squared circle might not be far away if the comments made by her husband, Daniel Bryan, are anything to go by. Speaking to E! News, the SmackDown Live commissioner said, “I think she’s keeping most of her comeback plans to the ring her own secret. She tells me obviously, but you’ll have to get it from her, I would be very surprised if she never wrestled again.”

In case you didn’t know....

Brie Bella’s last WWE match was at Wrestlemania 32 in Dallas, Texas when she competed in a ten-woman tag team match during the Wrestlemania Kickoff show in which she picked up the victory for her team. Brie was then granted time off for personal reasons, and it later turned out that she and Bryan were, in fact, looking to start a family.

The heart of the matter

Bryan and Brie announced the birth of their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, in early May. Not long after her delivery, Brie Bella was given the permission by her doctor to begin her exercise regime. Bella also claimed that her sole focus right now is to get back in shape with the aim to get back in the ring one day

Brie was quoted as saying, “Now I am just going to kind of take you guys on the journey of myself getting back in shape, getting my abs back, and hopefully getting back in shape to get back in that ring someday soon. Maybe not very soon but definitely soon.”

Also read: 6 career turning moments for Daniel Bryan

What’s next?

Bryan’s comments were certainly in line with Brie’s desire to one day be back on the road with the WWE. Depending on how steadily her journey to regain physical fitness goes, there is a definite possibility that we could see one-half of the Bella Twins with the company once again, irrespective of when that actually happens.

Author’s take

It is very interesting that Brie Bella began her fitness regime within a few days of giving birth to her daughter. If anything, that underlines how eager and driven she is to wrestle once again in the WWE. Even though the timeline of her recovery to peak fitness levels looks to be unknown as of yet, the women’s division could certainly benefit from Brie’s return.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com