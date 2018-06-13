Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Faces Former WWE Champion After SmackDown Live

Which former champion did Daniel Bryan go head-to-head against?

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News 13 Jun 2018, 11:30 IST
135

<p> </p><p>

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan wrestled Shelton Benjamin on SmackDown last night, picking up the win after another impressive performance. Bryan hasn't looked a step out of place since his return to the ring earlier this year and will now look forward to his match at Money In The Bank.

What fans may have missed, is the fact that Daniel Bryan wrestled once again after the cameras went off after SmackDown tapings, facing a former WWE Champion and one of his top rivals.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan has a big match ahead of him at Money In The Bank against Big Cass. Cass has been threatening to pulverize Bryan but has already lost to Bryan once, and it looks like Cass can only get the better of Bryan when he takes a cheap shot first.

As for Shelton Benjamin, he hasn't done much since his return to WWE last year. His team with Gable went nowhere and after Gable left for RAW, he's mostly been directionless on SmackDown.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan wrestled for a second time last night in the dark match after SmackDown Live where he faced his arch-rival, The Miz. The fans were behind Bryan through the match and encouraged him with chants like "punch his face". Bryan ended up with the win and celebrated with the fans.

It's interesting to see that Bryan and The Miz face off in-house shows and dark matches. Without a doubt, it's the feud that people are most anticipating for Bryan. The history between the two is enough to sell their match, even on the grandest stage of them all.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan has a big match, no pun intended, ahead of him this Sunday as he faces Big Cass at Money In The Bank. As for Bryan's opponent, The Miz, he will be in the men's Money In The Bank match and seems to be one of the favorites to be leaving with the briefcase at this point.

Could The Miz soon be the holder of the MITB briefcase?

WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan The Miz
