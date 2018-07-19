WWE News: Daniel Bryan finally wrestles The Miz following SmackDown Live

Daniel Bryan and The Miz collided after SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan's feud with The Miz has been heating up for the past few years, but incredibly the duo actually collided this week after the cameras went off the air.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan and The Miz have had issues for the past few years and their rivalry reached new heights last year when Talking Smack was the setting for an impressive back and forth between the two men, which obviously touched a nerve.

Bryan wasn't cleared for competition at the time so many fans thought that they would never see him and Miz settle their issues in the ring, but after he was finally cleared to compete back in March, The Miz was moved over to SmackDown Live and the dream match is now on the cards.

The heart of the matter

Bryan and Kane lost to The Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules and given Kane's recent injury it appears that the former World Champion could be set for a new direction heading into SummerSlam.

This week's dark match following 205 Live saw Bryan and The Miz finally face off one-on-one but it was another comedy match from the two stars since Wrestlinginc reported that both stars cut comedic style promos before and during the match before Bryan picked up the win after tricking The Miz into a hug.

What's next?

There is speculation that the two men could be set to face off at SummerSlam in their first one-on-one match on WWE TV since Bryan was cleared earlier this year, but it is unknown what direction WWE is going to push this feud in.

Would you like to see The Miz face off with Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments section below