WWE News: Daniel Bryan in Twitter Battle with CM Punk's opponent

Well, nobody really saw this coming!

Mike Jackson had some harsh words for Bryan

What's the story?

Former WWE CM Punk lost to Mike Jackson in one of the worst fights in MMA history at UFC 225. Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella were recently part of an Instagram Q & A where Bryan said that he could probably beat Jackson on the ground.

Hey, @WWEDanielBryan, don’t let your mouth write a check your ass can’t cash. You don’t want to get potatoed like your mans did at #UFC225. https://t.co/5ODbOgXhZ5 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) June 12, 2018

Naturally, Mike Jackson wasn't too pleased and sent out the Tweet posted above. Daniel Bryan replied with a one-word Tweet thereafter:

In case you didn't know...

Mike Jackson and CM Punk put on a fight at UFC 225 that went three rounds. Jackson won the match when the judges declared him to be the clear-cut winner. This was Punk's second outing in MMA, having lost his first fight to Mickey Gall.

In all likelihood, this will be the last time that Punk competes in the UFC. Daniel Bryan also trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and has some legitimate training in the domain of MMA.

The heart of the matter

None of us have really seen Bryan compete in an unscripted environment, so it's impossible to predict how this fight will go down if it actually happens. I do wonder if Bryan will actually consider an MMA outing if the time/money were both right.

As we saw from the CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson fight, even someone who regularly trains in MMA did not stand a chance against a legitimate fighter. Therefore, one must admit that Jackson could have the edge on Bryan in this regard.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan will take on Big Cass at Money in the Bank in a battle that has become personal. It remains to be seen what's next for the crowd favorite Superstar. Maybe a stint in MMA is what the doctor ordered?

Would you like to see Bryan compete in MMA someday? Do you think he can take out Mike Jackson?

