WWE News: Daniel Bryan is trying to negotiate a lighter schedule with WWE

Daniel Bryan doesn't want to be on the road as much anymore

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan has only been back on the road as a performer for almost three months and he's already stated that he misses his daughter when he's on the road and is trying to negotiate a much lighter schedule.

In case you didn't know...

Bryan was forced to retire from WWE back in February 2016. His wife Brie Bella then, followed in his footsteps a few months later. Brie gave birth to their first child, a daughter called Birdie Joe last year which means that even though Bryan has returned to active competition, he hasn't been able to see his daughter as much as he once could.

Bryan was the General Manager of SmackDown Live for more than a year before he was cleared to return in April and wrestled again at WrestleMania, but WWE's hectic touring schedule has become legendary in recent years and it appears that Bryan isn't in the same headspace that he was in his early career.

The heart of the matter

The former World Champion recently appeared on The Gorilla Position podcast, where he was able to share how little he sees his daughter whilst he's on the road and the fact that he is trying to negotiate a lighter WWE schedule. (Transcript via WrestlingInc)

"I miss my baby so much." Yeah, she's a year old. I missed her first birthday. She said, 'dada' for the first time, which I saw on FaceTime, but I still have not seen, like, in person yet. And so, now, when I FaceTime her and Brie, she's like, 'dada, dada' and it's so stinking cute. But I haven't seen it in person! I just see, like, a screen!"

Bryan confessed that he doesn't want to be on the road as much now that he has a daughter, which is why he's in talks with Vince McMahon since he was looking for a lighter schedule when he was cleared, but it didn't work out that way.

"Anywhere between 50 and 100 matches a year, to me, [is ideal] because one of the doctors that cleared me at Barrow Neurological [Institute], Dr. Javier Cárdenas talked to me. He said, I think when he cleared me before in 2015, he said, 'with all the stuff that [Bryan] had done on top of that, like, before I thought we dotted our Is and crossed our Ts, but the stuff you've done on your own, you've really scratched a big hole over the I and ripped, marked, through the T.' And so, he said, 'just so you know going forward, the less exposure you have, and this is for anybody whether you have a history of it or not, the healthier you're going to be. So I was thinking, 'oh, I'll do 75 to 100 matches a year or whatever it is.' And now it looks to be way more than that, so if I were to change something, it'd be like I'd kind of like to do less, be away from home [less]. Like, for me, it's not about wrestling less. It's like I don't want to be away from home this much."

What's next?

Daniel Bryan teams up with Kane to take on The Bludgeon Brothers at Extreme Rules next weekend, where it's likely that he could become one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Do you think WWE will give Bryan a limited schedule? Have your say in the comments section below...

