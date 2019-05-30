WWE News: Daniel Bryan makes an interesting statement about his future

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 310 // 30 May 2019, 08:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Daniel Bryan recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

Bryan stated that he wants to wrestle until he's 70 years old.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan's WWE career is one of those rare instances where everything just clicked. Also, Bryan's love for pro-wrestling and the years he put towards the business was a major factor towards him becoming one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

After a forgettable stint in the early 2000s, he came to WWE for the first season of NXT in 2010 and was later suspended for choking Justin Roberts with a tie on air during Nexus' Raw invasion.

He went on to become World Champion on several occasions and instantly became a mega babyface when Triple H betrayed him at Summerslam 2013. This gave a new life to the Yes Movement which resulted in Bryan becoming the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in the main event of WrestleMania 30 after he defeated Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista on the same night.

Bryan retired from active competition the next year but was cleared to perform in 2018, making his triumphant return at WrestleMania 34.

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars who revealed their funny side on air

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan is currently the SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion with Erick Rowan. While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bryan talked about his future as a wrestler and his retirement plans.

He revealed that he wants to wrestle till he's 70, adding that he has been passionate about wrestling his whole life.

There are people who say, 'I only want to do this for three or four more years,' or 'I only want to do this until I'm 45'. No. I want to do this until I'm 70. Months before I die, I want to be doing a wrestling show. I won't be able to do the stuff I do now, but I want to go out and do this thing I've been passionate about wrestling my entire life. I want to do that my whole life.

Advertisement

What's next?

It was recently reported that Daniel Bryan won't be appearing at WWE's upcoming Super ShowDown event on June 7th.

What are your thoughts on Bryan's second WWE run?