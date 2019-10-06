WWE News: Daniel Bryan offers sympathy to Kofi Kingston on Twitter

Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston had a classic at WrestleMania 35

The WWE Universe is largely unhappy with Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship loss to Brock Lesnar on the debut of SmackDown on FOX. However, the latest offer of commiseration comes from a fairly unlikely source: the man who Kingston originally beat for the title, Daniel Bryan.

#ThankYouKofi for giving me one my favorite career moments. Sad to see his reign end the way it did. I lost my first WHC in 18 seconds, and came away more determined (and angry!) because of it. I’m sure @TrueKofi will do the same. Respect... Always. BUT #StillMadYouBeatMe — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 5, 2019

History between Bryan and Kingston

Kingston won his very first WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan after a classic match during WrestleMania 35 this year. Kingston, who had over a decade of work with WWE, was in an "underdog fighting against the system" story after an amazing performance in an Elimination Chamber match months earlier.

Coincidentally, Bryan won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XXX after a very similar plot line. Both wins are considered classic WrestleMania moments.

18 seconds

The "lost my first WHC in 18 seconds" refers to his loss to Sheamus at WrestleMania XXVIII in... well... 18 seconds which, ironically, kick-started his huge surge of popularity that would eventually lead to his massive moment at WrestleMania XXX.

Bryan seems to be transitioning from heel to face, following his split with Eric Rowan and his teaming with Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell this Sunday. While this feels like a way to help push that along, it also certainly comes across as something Bryan would legitimately say, knowing the kind of person and performer he is.

As far as Kofi goes, we'll probably have a better idea of what WWE plans for him once the next WWE Draft takes place.

