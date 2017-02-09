WWE News: Daniel Bryan says there are no chances of him getting physical with The Miz as of now

Daniel Bryan says he is doing everything he can to return to the ring.

Will Bryan get his hands on The Miz

What’s the story?

The recent years of WWE have seen no greater star than Daniel Bryan. He rose to break the glass ceiling of WWE on the tide of huge fan support and is still considered to be one of the most over Superstars of WWE among the fans.

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Daniel Bryan spoke candidly regarding various issues in his career like the reason for his injury, coming back to the ring, getting physical with The Miz and more.

In case you didn’t know...

Daniel Bryan is undoubtedly one of the most over Superstars in WWE right now. No other Superstar in the current roster boasts such a huge fan following like Bryan has. Unfortunately for him and fans, he had to retire due to his neck injury last year in February.

Ever since then, fans have been clamouring for him to return and entertain them once more.

After the WWE draft, Bryan came back to WWE programming and became the General Manager of SmackDown Live! His actions as General Manger have not sat well with The Miz and he has been constantly claiming that Bryan is trying to conspire him at each and every turn.

The feud with The Miz has reached a boiling point as of late and The Miz has been taking potshots at the GM every chance he gets.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, Daniel Bryan opened up about various questions posed to him. Speaking on whether the feud with The Miz will get physical, Daniel said that the possibility of it is nil as of now.

He also stated that one should not forget the ‘never say never’ motto of the business. He also stated that he is doing everything he can to return to the ring with a clean chit from doctors.

When asked whether he will ever get back into the ring, Daniel Bryan stated that according to the WWE the answer is no. He hinted at his displeasure with that decision of WWE with that one statement. He also spoke about the matches he had in 2013.

He stated that he had a total number of 227 matches in that year and that is one of the reasons he had a neck injury in 2014. You can check out the full interview below:

What’s next?

With WrestleMania drawing near, WWE will try to bank on Daniel Bryan’s popularity a bit and will try to involve him in one of the major feuds. Most likely the feud between him and The Miz is bound to flare up soon and get nasty.

The biggest speculation is that The Miz and Maryse are set to cause John Cena his Championship this Sunday, and it will lead into an inter-gender tag match at WrestleMania. Bryan and Miz are expected to butt heads during this feud.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is without a doubt, a great loss for the WWE fans that Daniel Bryan’s career was cut short. Bryan has been constantly expressing his intention to get into the ring, but the WWE has been adamant on their stand regarding Bryan’s health. Once Bryan’s contract expires we can expect him to get back into the ring in one of the indy promotions.

