WWE News: Daniel Bryan recalls WWE not allowing Brie Bella to celebrate in ring with him at WrestleMania 30

Bryan's title win at WrestleMania 30 was one of the best storylines in WWE history.

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan's triumph over the Authority at WrestleMania 30 is one of the most memorable WWE moments.

Unfortunately for Bryan, he was unable to celebrate the moment in the ring with his then fiancee Brie Bella. He recently revealed on the Jimmy Jacobs Doesn't Know podcast that 'WWE told her not to go down' after she asked at the gorilla position. Fightful.com carried transcripts of his interview.

In case you missed it . . .

Before the Kofi Kingston journey to the WWE Championship this past year, the first version of the storyline involved Mr. McMahon and the Authority always telling Daniel Bryan that he was only a B+ player and not a main-event guy.

He proved them all wrong after beating all three members of Evolution -Triple H, Batista, Randy Orton - in one night, culminating with a WWE World Heavyweight Championship win in the main event of WrestleMania 30.

The heart of the matter

The whole storyline involved Bryan getting screwed out of title opportunities at every turn which was what happened throughout his title feud with Kingston this year.

Since Bryan experienced it first, it was a truly emotional moment that proved to everyone who didn't think he could do it that he was in fact one of the top stars in the business.

Even though people would think that it was a moment that he would never forget for many reasons, one big omission from the ring actually took a little away from the moment for Bryan. He mentioned that his wife was prevented from coming to ring on the Jimmy Jacobs Doesn't Know podcast.

"The worst part about WrestleMania 30 is that my wife didn't get to come to the ring. She was in gorilla, waiting for me. I pulled my sister and my nieces (in the ring). (Brie) wanted to (come to the ring) and she asked. And they said, 'No, don't go down.' They told her not to go down (to the ring)," recalled Bryan.

As it was such an emotional storyline that captured the heart of WWE fans and Bella was involved at points made it strange that she would be excluded from the celebration.

"I'm not somebody who likes to relive life through pictures but one of my favourite pictures of me, my sister, and my niece is at WrestleMania 30. If you were to ask me what we did in those matches...I don't even remember. To me, the moments are hugging Connor, seeing my mom, my sister, and my niece there, seeing Brie and (William) Regal and all the people that I know and love in the back and they are so happy for me. Seeing that gave me more emotion than the actual fanbase. My biggest regret is that I didn't get to celebrate in that moment, with the confetti coming down, with my wife."

The report from Fightful.com doesn't mention the exact reason why they did not allow Brie to go to the ring to join the celebration.

What's next?

Seeing how Kofi Kingston's whole family and the New Day was allowed into the ring this past 'Mania, it is strange that they didn't allow Brie Bella to do the same at WrestleMania 30.

Bryan is slated to return to SmackDown any day now and he will be looking to get his title back from Kingston.