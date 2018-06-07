WWE News: Daniel Bryan responds to Big Cass' SmackDown Live promo

The former WWE Champion delivered a passionate response...

Jeremy Bennett FEATURED WRITER News 07 Jun 2018, 05:15 IST

Daniel Bryan destroying Big Cass on SmackDown Live a few weeks ago...

What's the story?

Big Cass was interviewed on the stage by Renee Young on this week's edition of SmackDown Live. He would make fun of Bryan's size and leave him broken after Money in the Bank. After SmackDown went off the air, Bryan would respond via WWE.com and YouTube.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan took on Big Cass at WWE Backlash on May 6th. Bryan would defeat Cass with the Yes Lock in less than eight minutes.

The heart of the matter

In his interview with Renee, Big Cass would brag about being 7 foot tall; while Daniel Bryan is just a "pathetic little man" and mentioned he was shocked when he watched Bryan win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XXX in New Orleans from backstage.

Cass would close the promo by saying that the "pathetic little man" should go back to being a garden gnome on Total Bellas because he was never going to survive in this big man's world.

Take a look at Bryan's response below:

Bryan would correct Cass by saying that not only has he survived here, but he's succeeded here. He would go on to call Big Cass entitled and lazy, taking his height for granted.

He would then turn to the camera to send Big Cass a message. Bryan would angrily say that he is going to make Cass tap out one more time and it doesn't matter how he does it, and you "can't teach surviving that."

What's next?

Daniel Bryan will take on Big Cass at Money in the Bank pay per view on June 17th from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. In addition to the men's and women's ladder matches, the WWE Championship is up for grabs when AJ Styles takes on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match.

I thought it was a tremendous promo and I wish it was shown live on SmackDown for more people to see it. I don't have any doubt that Bryan is going to defeat Cass at Money in the Bank, the only question is will it be an even shorter match than Backlash?

What do you think will be the outcome of this match? Tell us in the comments below!