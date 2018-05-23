WWE News: Daniel Bryan reveals how he convinced Vince McMahon to let him wrestle once again

The Leader of The Yes Movement reveals how he convinced The Chairman of the Board.

Daniel Bryan

What’s the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Daniel Bryan was recently a guest on Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcast, and during the conversation, Bryan discussed his recent return to the Pro Wrestling industry and how he convinced WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, to let him wrestle once again.

In case you didn’t know…

After initially retiring from Pro Wrestling in 2016, former four-time WWE World Champion Daniel Bryan made his comeback to the squared circle in the month of March, when WWE doctors finally decided to medically clear ‘The Leader of The Yes Movement’.

In doing so, WWE once again allowed Bryan to compete and wrestle in the ring for the first time in almost two and a half years.

At WrestleMania 34, Bryan finally made his much-awaited in-ring return, when he teamed up with SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon, to go against the duo of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a match-winning effort.

The heart of the matter

During his recent conversation with Chris Jericho, Daniel Bryan initially discussed his role as the General Manager of SmackDown Live, and how he was unable to compete in the ring, and eventually how Bryan started to hate his job as the GM of the blue brand.

However, during the interview with Y2J, Bryan also revealed that at one point he had a serious conversation with Chairman Vince McMahon about coming back to the ring, and subsequently decided to present an interesting idea of The Chairman of the Board that would allow him to wrestle again. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

“I had a conversation with Vince McMahon. He was pushing the hard questions about what would happen if I would get another concussion?

I had answers for him and laid it out. I would have different concussion protocols than everyone else, and one of my pitches to him is that this happens in every sport, when guys get a concussion and a trainer goes over to him and they are asked if they are okay, and the guy would say that he is fine.

They would ask if he has a concussion, and the guy would say no, he’s fine. Myself included would say that.

So, stop that because that has been an issue with me before. In the past, when I would have a concussion I would just walk it off.

My proposal would be that after every match I have to go to the trainer’s room and they have to do their checks, and if I don’t do it maybe I get a fine, or something like that. After every match now I get checked.”

What’s next?

Daniel Bryan will compete in a Second Chance Money in the Bank qualifying match against US Champion Jeff Hardy tonight on SmackDown Live, with the winner seemingly facing off against Samoa Joe next week on SD Live.

Author's take

Daniel Bryan's return to the ring is absolutely historic and there is certainly no doubt to the fact that his comeback will go down as one of the most historic returns of all time.