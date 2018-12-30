×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Daniel Bryan reveals that he felt "trapped" when he made his WWE return 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
200   //    30 Dec 2018, 20:21 IST

Daniel Bryan felt trapped when he returned to WWE
Daniel Bryan felt trapped when he returned to WWE

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan was able to return to action ahead of WrestleMania this year after more than two years on the sidelines, but the return wasn't exactly what Bryan expected.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan's WWE career has been plagued with injuries and this became too much for him back in February 2016 when he was forced to retire from the ring after 16 years because WWE's doctors refused to clear him for competition.

Shockingly, after two years on the sidelines, it was revealed ahead of this year's WrestleMania that Bryan would be able to make his return to the ring, but he knew that it wouldn't be as the same wrestler since his moveset would have to be changed to avoid any future injuries.

The heart of the matter

Bryan recently opened up about the frustrations he had upon his WWE return as part of WWE Day Of.

“I felt a little trapped when I came back. I had this new idea for a style that I wanted to wrestle but when you come back at Wrestlemania, they kept having people tell me, ‘Oh! They want to make sure that you’re okay and that you’re healthy. They want to see you do all the old stuff. They want to see all the dropkicks in the corner and the dives through the ropes’ and all this kinda stuff, and it felt like a trap. Like I had just fought so hard to get back to do something that I love, but then to be trapped in to a certain way of doing it," he said via WrestlingInc.

Bryan became well known for his style and many members of the WWE Universe expected this to continue when he made his return, which was the hardest thing for Bryan.

“It’s interesting because the new Daniel Bryan can’t be defined without the old Daniel Bryan. It’s kinda self loathing more so than anything else. I hated what I had become and what I represented. The good things about myself that I had taken pride in for many many years had just kinda fallen to the wayside in this idea of the expectations of what Daniel Bryan was. And even just my mindset, the mindset of the old Daniel Bryan, so, he fought so hard to come back and then when he came back he was just happy to be back he wasn’t fighting for anything.”

What's next?

Bryan's new heel character has allowed him to change up his style and slow down his pace in the ring, which means that he could have many more years ahead of him in the squared circle.

Are you glad Daniel Bryan changed up his style on SmackDown Live? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Reveals That He Had Accepted His...
RELATED STORY
Daniel Bryan News: The WWE Champion explains why he...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan injured on SmackDown?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brand new moniker for Daniel Bryan revealed
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mustafa Ali pinned WWE Champion Daniel Bryan
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars who could dethrone Daniel Bryan as the WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Backstage Reason Why Daniel Bryan Turned...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brie Bella explains why Daniel Bryan cheated to...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan celebrates his title win with Brie...
RELATED STORY
WWE Storyline Update: Daniel Bryan goes on a rant about...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us