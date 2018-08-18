WWE News: Daniel Bryan reveals when he wants to stop wrestling

Bryan wants to wrestle until he is 70

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan was once told that he would never wrestle again. He defied the odds and made a heroic comeback, that no writer could ever script.

The question remains, how long can Daniel Bryan keep wrestling? According to an interview he conducted with ESPN (thank you to No DQ for the quote), Bryan wants to keep going until he is 70 years of age.

In case you didn't know...

To many around the world, Daniel Bryan is the best technical wrestler in the world right now. Despite his incredible crowd support, Bryan has been plagued through injuries throughout his career, stemming from his daredevil style.

Bryan made a return to wrestling earlier this year, after being told he would never wrestle again. He has been competing at the highest level, and despite there being uncertainty about his future, he's one of the main characters on SmackDown Live. He's currently embroiled in a feud with The Miz.

The heart of the matter

During the course of the interview Bryan said he wants to wrestle until he's 70 and elaborated about why he plans to do so:

For me, my goal is to enjoy this moment that I have in the WWE spotlight because that doesn’t last forever. That really has taken hold since I was forced to retire.

Bryan went on to say that he will have to change up his style to compete until he is 70:

You have to appreciate every moment of this, but I also have to transition my style in a way that I could still be wrestling when I’m 70 years old. I want to transition my style slowly to something that’s a little bit easier on my body.

What's next?

Catch Daniel Bryan take on The Miz in a dream match at SummerSlam 2018. Can The Miz defy the odds and come out on top? Can Bryan lead the audience into the 'Yes Movement'?