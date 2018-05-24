WWE News: Daniel Bryan reveals who he thinks is the best wrestler in the world

Imagine a clash between Daniel Bryan and THIS MAN at WrestleMania!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 24 May 2018, 12:10 IST 896 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan had a very interesting answer indeed

What's the story?

To many, Daniel Bryan is the best in-ring performer in the world today. Here's a question- whom would Daniel Bryan pick if he were asked to choose the best wrestler in the world?

Not surprisingly, he chose AJ Styles. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the quote from SPORTBible's interview with Bryan.

In case you didn't know...

Once upon a time WWE was known as the land of the giants, where the larger competitors steamrolled over the smaller ones, who were usually much better workers. Thanks to competitors such as Daniel Bryan and later, AJ Styles, WWE is a brand new company now where in-ring talent is recognized and given its due.

Both men hail from the world of independent wrestling and are considered to be two of the finest wrestlers in the whole world. Both men also have a great deal of respect for one another and have faced each other outside WWE too.

The heart of the matter

Bryan was asked about his recent match with AJ Styles on SmackDown Live:

I consider AJ to be the best right now as far as in-ring performance. It was good to be able to go out there and see if I could keep up with him not only physically but mentally because a large part of what we do is mental.

While the previous match was cut short, Bryan remains confident that they will face off again, very soon indeed:

I actually wish we had more time; the match we had was 10-12 minutes or whatever it was and hopefully soon we'll have the chance to do a solid 30 minutes and do our thing.

What's next?

Bryan will now go one on one with Samoa Joe in a dream match next week. AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will face off in a Last Man Standing Match. Both men are currently in the thick of things on SmackDown Live.

Author's take

Both men would make my top 3, along with Kenny Omega as well. I would love to see these men clash down the line someday.

Maybe a match with Seth Rollins is also in order in the near future.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com