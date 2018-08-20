WWE News: Daniel Bryan Reveals why he can't leave WWE even if he doesn't re-sign his contract

What's the story?

The world of pro-wrestling has been abuzz with speculation on whether or not Daniel Bryan will re-sign with WWE once his current contract expires in September.

Although it is being believed that Bryan will, indeed, continue with the company, he recently explained to SkySports why he might not be able to leave WWE even if he chooses not to renew his contract.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan is currently involved in a feud with long-time rival - The Miz. The two clashed in a much-anticipated match at SummerSlam which saw the A-Lister pick up a win against his former protege.

It is expected that if Daniel Bryan continues to stay with the WWE, this feud will culminate at Wrestlemania 35.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Daniel Bryan had to say about the clause in his contract:

"There is very high percentage chance that I'll be signing with WWE, "I might even be signing with WWE by the end of this weekend. But... I might not be."

"What we just found out recently is that they have an option year"

Watch the full interview:

What's next?

Even though the former WWE Champion has not made anything official, he has admitted that the chances of him staying in the WWE are high, as the main reason which would have prevented him from re-signing would have been if WWE had not cleared him to compete.

His feud with the Miz is only heating up and a long drawn out program between the two up until Wrestlemania is what every fan has been longing for.

