WWE News: Daniel Bryan's career to be covered in WWE 2K19 Showcase

WWE and 2K Sports have announced the return of the 2K Showcase mode for WWE 2K19 and will focus on the career of Daniel Bryan.

The 2K Showcase was a campaign mode that helped fans recreate different historic moments in WWE History.

WWE video games started to cover historic events with the release of WWE '13, but the name "2K Showcase" was first used with WWE 2K15 and covered several significant rivalries including Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H and John Cena vs CM Punk.

2K19's Showcase mode will feature 15 video interviews with Bryan discussing each major moment through his career as players progress through his journey in WWE.

The article released by WWE said that the 2K Showcase would also include:

-2 unique matches, including 11 historic bouts from Bryan’s career and one surprise battle -Nine historic arenas that featured prominently in Bryan’s career, including the venues for WrestleMania XXX and Velocity -11 different playable character models for Daniel Bryan, with each one featuring their own move sets and unique appearances -New entrances and victory scenes, including a special surprise when Bryan competes with Kane as part of Team Hell No

The article also states that Bryan's popularity and his amazing comeback story were the main reasons the company wanted to focus on his career in the WWE and why 2K Sports brought the Showcase mode back for this year's game.

WWE 2K16 was the last video game to feature the Showcase mode and focused on the career of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE 2K19 will be released on October 5, 2019, and will be available for purchase at $59.99 for the regular version, $89.99 for the deluxe version which includes the season pass, and $129.99 for the Collector's Edition with Ric Flair content and memorabilia.

Pre-order characters for the release of 2K19 are Rey Mysterio and Ronda Rousey.