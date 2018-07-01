WWE News: Daniel Bryan makes surprising comment on WWE's storytelling

Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan is known for his outspoken comments on WWE and the wrestlers in character as well as away from the limelight. It seems like he could rankle some WWE management with his latest comment on WWE and their ability to tell a story.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Bryan was asked about a possible feud with The Miz and Bryan made a surprising comment on WWE's ability to prolong a story.

In case you didn't know...

Bryan returned to in-ring wrestling earlier this year after he was cleared by WWE doctors and Vince McMahon to wrestle once more.

The former WWE champion made a historic return to the ring at WrestleMania 34, when he teamed up with Shane McMahon to face off against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and made the latter tap out to get a win on his second debut.

He then had a brief feud with Big Cass, and the last match between the two was at Money in the Bank, where Bryan defeated Cass, who was fired the next day.

On the recent edition of SmackDown, Bryan reunited with his Team Hell No partner, Kane, after the latter came to support Bryan when he was being assaulted by the Bludgeon Brothers.

The heart of the matter

The Miz and Daniel Bryan have great history between them and following Bryan's retirement, the two have battled it out on the mic, especially in the Talking Smack show.

The feud between the two is eagerly awaited by the WWE Universe and upon being asked in the Gorilla Position interview, Bryan replied by questioning if WWE can keep up the story till the next WrestleMania, “I am definitely up for it. My question – you ask me that question, I will answer it with a question. Do you trust WWE with telling that story from now until WrestleMania 35? Like, what in the last several years has shown to you that something like that is possible here?" (H/T CageSide Seats)

Bryan went on to say that he wants to punch Miz in the face, but he doubts whether the story can be prolonged for so long.

What's next?

It looks like, for now, Bryan will reunite with Kane to face off against the Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team championship.

Would you like to see Miz face Daniel Bryan sooner? Sound off in the comments below