WWE News: Daniel Bryan talks about his last conversation with CM Punk

Daniel Bryan has a cordial relationship with CM Punk.

by Nithin Joseph News 21 Jun 2017, 00:27 IST

Punk and Bryan during their days in the WWE

What’s the story?

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Daniel Bryan talked about his last conversation with former co-worker CM Punk. Bryan said that the last time he chatted with the Straightedge Superstar was back when the latter announced that he would be fighting in the UFC.

In case you didn’t know...

Daniel Bryan will make his return to SmackDown Live on June 20, 2017. The former WWE Champion will come back to his duties as General Manager of SmackDown Live and co-host of Talking Smack for the first time since the Superstar Shake-up.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Daniel Bryan revealed the details of his last conversation with his former co-worker and WWE superstar CM Punk. He said:

“I haven’t talked to Punk since I texted him when he came on the UFC show in a suit and said he was going to fight in the UFC,” said Bryan. The leader of the Yes Movement further added, “I just texted him and said, ‘Hey man, I just saw that and think it’s awesome. I hope you do great’. Punk texted back, ‘Thanks’. That’s the last I’ve heard from him.”

Daniel Bryan went on to express his appreciation and respect for Punk and even stated that the two came up through the same route but never really moved in the same circles.

What’s next?

Daniel Bryan is scheduled to return to SmackDown Live after taking his paternity leave. CM Punk lost his first UFC fight and was eliminated from The Challenge. At the time of this writing, he is still under contract to the UFC.

Author’s take

Daniel Bryan and CM Punk were two of the best Superstars back in their day, and I would love to see them return to in-ring action in the WWE. While the chances of Daniel Bryan returning are non-existent, Punk can still come back to the promotion, but one cannot forget that the Second City Saint left under less than amicable circumstances.

