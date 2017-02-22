WWE News: Daniel Bryan talks a shot at Mick Foley on Talking Smack

Could this be the beginning of a storyline between the women of both brands?

by Anutosh Bajpai News 22 Feb 2017, 14:22 IST

Daniel might have lit the fire for an interesting crossover storyline involving both brand’s women

What's the story?

In the recent episode of Talking Smack following this week's episode of SmackDown Live, SmackDown's General Manager Daniel Bryan challenged Raw's General Manager Mick Foley to have longer Women's Division matches on the Red Themed Show and told him to 's**k It'.

In case you didn't know...

During the draft, Raw drafted three of the four women of the famous Four Horsewomen group of NXT. Since then they have produced a number of good storylines involving the female stars and are considered the flag bearers of the infamous Women's Revolution following the brand split.

However, SmackDown Live has also produced a number of interesting storylines involving female contestants and they have created several benchmarks by events such as the first ever Steel Cage match of WWE for a female championship or a Falls Count Anywhere match involving only female participants.

The heart of the matter

This week's episode of SmackDown started with a good segment involving the former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi and later they had two impressive Women's Division matches as well.

After the show, Daniel Bryan was present on Talking Smack where he told Mick Foley to 'Su*k It', mentioning the SmackDown episode having a large part it occupied by segments and matches involving women.

Later he challenged the Raw General Manager to have their women wrestle for an hour and half. He also said that he was impressed by the efforts put by both Natalya and Nikki Bella during their match earlier in the show.

What's next?

We have seen both brands’ General Managers having heated exchanges before, which have resulted in some short-term storylines. So after Bryan's latest comments, it will be interesting to see how Mick responds and where things go from here.

Sportskeeda's take

Daniel's latest comments have opened possibilities of some interesting storylines between both the brands. Now it would be interesting to see how WWE follows things from here.

You can watch the full highlights of this week's SmackDown below:

