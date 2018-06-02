WWE News: Daniel Bryan to face Big Cass at Money in the Bank

Another match has been confirmed for the event.

Daniel Bryan will go one on one with Big Cass

What's the story?

WWE has today confirmed that Daniel Bryan will go one-on-one will Big Cass at Money In The Bank after the seven-footer attacked Daniel Bryan following their Triple Threat Match with Samoa Joe this past week on SmackDown.

In case you didn't know...

Big Cass competed against Daniel Bryan in a singles matchup at WWE’s Backlash PPV last month and ended up losing to Bryan by way of submission. The match seemed to be the pay-off from a feud that was generated by Big Cass attacking Daniel Bryan to announce his arrival on SmackDown Live.

However, things weren't done there between the pair when Bryan made the seven-footer tap out as Cass attacked Bryan after the match.

After a few weeks of no interaction, the pair reignited their rivalry and have since had run-ins where Cass ended up injured at the hands of Daniel Bryan, before making his return this week to involve himself in Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe's Money In The Bank Qualifier, with Paige making it a Triple Threat Match.

Samoa Joe choked out Daniel Bryan to pick up the victory, but Big Cass would attack the former WWE Champion immediately after.

The heart of the matter

WWE took to social media to confirm the match today, saying:

Daniel Bryan will get a chance at payback when he faces Big Cass at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday, June 17, streaming live on WWE Network.

What's next?

The match will take place at Money In The Bank on June 17th, live on the WWE Network, but you can bet we'll see both men on SmackDown this Tuesday.

