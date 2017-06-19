WWE News: Daniel Bryan to take action against Carmella and Ellsworth

What do Carmella and James Ellsworth have in store for themselves this Tuesday?

What happened at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view?

What’s the Story?

James Ellsworth and Carmella caused some major controversy at Money in the Bank, and the authority figures aren’t having any of it.

SmackDown General Manager took to Twitter to inform the fans that he would be taking action against Carmella and Ellsworth for their actions in the Women’s Money in the Bank Match.

Absolutely unacceptable and cheap. The circumstances surrounding the Women's #MITB match will be the FIRST thing addressed on #SDLive. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 19, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Commissioner Shane McMahon announced that Becky Lynch, Carmella, Charlotte, Natalya, and Tamina would all compete in the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view tonight.

Bryan hasn’t been on WWE programming since April 11, 2017. The main reason he has been off TV for the past two months has been to the anticipation of the birth of his and Brie Bella’s child, Birdie Joe Danielson.

The Heart of the Matter

During the Women’s Money in the Bank match, Becky Lynch seemed to have the briefcase within her grasp but was ultimately foiled by Carmella’s valet, Ellsworth.

After knocking Lynch off of the ladder, Ellsworth would ascend the ladder, retrieve the briefcase, and give it to Carmella.

The referees conferred on the decision at ringside, but Ellsworth would grab the mic and proclaim that Carmella was the winner and the first ever Ms. Money in the Bank.

What’s Next?

Bryan’s tweet only addresses Carmella and Ellsworth as wrestlers he’d be addressing on this week’s SmackDown Live, but Becky Lynch may come out during the confrontation to discuss being cheated out of the Money in the Bank contract. Commissioner Shane McMahon may address the situation this Tuesday as well as he took to Twitter to comment on the matter as well.

This is not what I had envisioned for the FIRST EVER Women's #MITB match. @realellsworth and @CarmellaWWE just robbed the #WWE Universe. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) June 19, 2017

Carmella and Ellsworth would also address the controversy on social media

It was a no disqualification match. Read the rules of the contract, ladies! This briefcase, the contract, & the win are MINE. #MITB — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) June 19, 2017

Um @CarmellaWWE won not me #Duh you didn't notice @TaminaSnuka because you were too busy losing https://t.co/OYdZ51stdU — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) June 19, 2017

Tune in this Tuesday to see what the authorities do to address this situation.

Author’s take

The dynamic between Carmella and Ellsworth was going nowhere, but this latest development has injected some major interest into both superstars. What lies in store for those two this Tuesday should make for quite the interesting development.