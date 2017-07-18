WWE News: Daniel Bryan's hilarious response to Chad Gable's reaction to Jordan-Angle segment

Bryan was reacting to Angle revealing his secret this week on RAW.

by Nishant Jayaram News 18 Jul 2017, 12:03 IST

Daniel Bryan had a superb reply to Gable

What’s the story?

SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan had a funny reply to Chad Gable’s reaction to the news that was revealed on RAW earlier tonight. Bryan replied to a tweet of Gable’s which lit up the WWE Universe on Twitter.

Don't worry, son, you'll find out who your REAL father is next week on #SmackdownLive... oh wait, did I give it away by calling you son? https://t.co/ukjDKkupl5 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 18, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

In this week’s episode of RAW, General Manager Kurt Angle revealed his mystery caller and his secret. The secret was that Angle had an illegitimate son, who was none other than WWE Superstar Jason Jordan.

Chad Gable and Jordan were part of a tag team titled American Alpha, who came through the ranks at NXT and were later drafted to SmackDown in 2016.

The heart of the matter

After Kurt Angle’s shock announcement that Jason Jordan was his son, he was moved to the RAW brand, hence initiating the split of American Alpha. Jordan’s tag team partner, Gable, was taken aback by the announcement and post the below tweet after learning about it in this week’s edition of RAW.

Ummmmm..... what? — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) July 18, 2017

SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan had a tongue in cheek reply to Gable’s tweet by alluding that he was the father of the former Olympian.

What’s next?

Now that the split of American Alpha has been confirmed, both Gable and Jordan will get an almighty push in single’s competition. Gable has already impressed in single’s action when he faced AJ Styles on the 4th of July edition of SmackDown.

Meanwhile, now that Jordan has moved to RAW and with a father who is the GM of RAW, expect Jordan to also fight single’s matches.

Author’s take

The whole Angle-Jordan segment flattered to deceive as many fans, including me, expected more. Nevertheless, a new storyline is a welcome change at RAW.