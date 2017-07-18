WWE News: Daniel Bryan's hilarious response to Chad Gable's reaction to Jordan-Angle segment
Bryan was reacting to Angle revealing his secret this week on RAW.
What’s the story?
SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan had a funny reply to Chad Gable’s reaction to the news that was revealed on RAW earlier tonight. Bryan replied to a tweet of Gable’s which lit up the WWE Universe on Twitter.
In case you didn’t know...
In this week’s episode of RAW, General Manager Kurt Angle revealed his mystery caller and his secret. The secret was that Angle had an illegitimate son, who was none other than WWE Superstar Jason Jordan.
Chad Gable and Jordan were part of a tag team titled American Alpha, who came through the ranks at NXT and were later drafted to SmackDown in 2016.
The heart of the matter
After Kurt Angle’s shock announcement that Jason Jordan was his son, he was moved to the RAW brand, hence initiating the split of American Alpha. Jordan’s tag team partner, Gable, was taken aback by the announcement and post the below tweet after learning about it in this week’s edition of RAW.
SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan had a tongue in cheek reply to Gable’s tweet by alluding that he was the father of the former Olympian.
What’s next?
Now that the split of American Alpha has been confirmed, both Gable and Jordan will get an almighty push in single’s competition. Gable has already impressed in single’s action when he faced AJ Styles on the 4th of July edition of SmackDown.
Meanwhile, now that Jordan has moved to RAW and with a father who is the GM of RAW, expect Jordan to also fight single’s matches.
Author’s take
The whole Angle-Jordan segment flattered to deceive as many fans, including me, expected more. Nevertheless, a new storyline is a welcome change at RAW.