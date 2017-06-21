WWE News: What happened before SmackDown went on the air (20th June 2017)

A tag team match took place tonight before SmackDown LIVE went on-air.

A still from the match

What’s the story?

A six-man tag team match took place before SmackDown LIVE went on air this week (21st June 2017), where the team of Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) and Tye Dillinger squared off against Aiden English and The Colons (Primo and Epico). A few images from the match can be seen below:

FASHION POLICE AND TYE DILLINGER VS AIDEN ENGLISH AND THE COLONS #WWEDayton #SDLive pic.twitter.com/uYfPZbDSUe — #SDLive TODAY (@TheHeymanLegacy) June 20, 2017

Breezango and Tye Dillinger ended up beating Aiden English and The Colons in the match.

In case you didn’t know...

Ever since his partner Simon Gotch was released from the WWE, Aiden English has been pursuing a singles career. As far as Tye Dillinger is concerned, he has been without a feud since his debut on SmackDown LIVE, despite a feud with Kevin Owens being teased on Twitter some time ago.

The Fashion Police, better known as Breezango, were recently in the title mix but nothing long-term came of it, while The Colons, since they got repackaged, have been largely used as enhancement talent themselves.

The heart of the matter

Fandango, Tyler Breeze and Tye Dillinger faced off against Aiden English, Primo and Epico in a six-man tag team match. The match was a “dark match”, held before SmackDown LIVE went on air and was thus untelevised.

All competitors managed to get in-ring time, with very noticeable positive crowd reaction registered for Tye Dillinger. The exact nature of the finish of the match hasn’t been reported yet, but Breezango and Dillinger did register the victory over Aiden English and The Colons.

Tye Dillinger also appeared on the SmackDown LIVE show itself later in the night in a “drinks testing” advertisement segment with Sami Zayn.

What’s next?

Aiden English has been hinting at a feud with Luke Harper. Besides this, however, none of the other participants in the dark match have any long-term feuds going on at the moment.

Author’s take

It’s good to have dark matches before the show begins as they allow for a better assessment of crowd reactions towards certain Superstars and also helps the crowd get warmed up before the actual televised matches take place.

