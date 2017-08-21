WWE News: Dave Meltzer calls Bray Wyatt "boring"

Dave Meltzer says Wyatt is "not connecting with his audience".

Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam

What's the story?

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had some pretty harsh criticism for Bray Wyatt.

In case you didn't know...

Dave Meltzer is a popular American journalist with most of his work being centred around professional wrestling. Meltzer is the founder of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which was a catalyst for several other projects that he has started as well.

He is known for making some of the most provocative statements in the business, which has resulted in a lot of heat that has come his way from wrestlers and fans alike.

The heart of the matter

During one of the most recent episodes of Wrestling Observer Radynio, Meltzer, along with his co-host, Bryan Alvarez, were discussing the results from SummerSlam. During their discussion, Bray Wyatt was brought up and Meltzer had some pretty sour remarks about "The Eater of Worlds".

He said that Bray was no longer connecting with the audience and went on to say: "There's something about him, he's got this numbing thing where you just don't pay attention to him."

Dave had several other adjectives which he used to describe Wyatt, one being a "baby-face killer."

To listen to a brief snippet of the discussion, click the video below.

What's next?

With a loss to Finn Balor at SummerSlam, it'll be interesting to see what's next for Wyatt. He may come out tonight on RAW with vengeance on his mind.

But, then again, the company may decide to move him on from that story and on to another.

Author's take

Where do I begin... as some of you know by now, I am a huge fan of Bray Wyatt and while my status in the journalism world is nowhere near Dave Meltzer's, I still must say that I strongly disagree with his thoughts on Bray Wyatt.

Just think of who he was and what he had to overcome to get to where he is today. Bray Wyatt is a very unique and captivating character which the sport has never seen before.

The problem is not with Bray Wyatt, the problem is actually with WWE's creative powers-that-be and the fact that they have such a gem like Wyatt, which has the potential to go very far, if given the opportunity. Unfortunately, he is currently being held back for one reason or another.

I would like to ask Mr. Meltzer that if he believes Bray Wyatt is not connecting with the crowd, then what about the arena full of fans who turn into fireflies every single time Wyatt makes his entrance?