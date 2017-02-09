WWE News: Dave Meltzer comments on why James Ellsworth is ready for the main roster and Shinsuke Nakamura isn't

Dave Meltzer triggers Twitter by suggesting James Ellsworth was more ready for the primetime of the main roster than Shinsuke Nakamura.

by henryblacksk News 09 Feb 2017, 15:41 IST

There’s at least one thing that Ellsworth can do better than Nakamura, according to Dave Meltzer

What’s the story?

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer made waves in the Twittersphere Tuesday by suggesting that James Ellsworth was better prepared to work on television than two-time former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Check the tweet out:

Ellsworth understood how to play to the camera, Nakamura only worked indies where they didn't teach connecting with the public. https://t.co/qXz55fjS8e — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 8, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Over the last several years, a groundswell of support has surrounded Shinsuke Nakamura and propped him up to the lofty status of best in the world and one of the top stars in New Japan Pro Wrestling and the world, leading to his eventual signing with WWE in early 2016.

James Ellsworth in the meantime had been on the independent circuit of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic US for 14 years, mostly anonymous in the wrestling world to all but the staunchest of wrestling fans in the area. There are few similarities between the two beyond the fact that they are both signed to WWE.

The heart of the matter

While the internet wrestling community immediately filled with rage, they may be reading too much into Meltzer’s Tweet and taking it as a knock on The King of Strong Style. However, that isn’t the case here.

Professional wrestlers in the United States, for the most part, are taught very early on to always be cognizant of the locations of the cameras and to make sure that they are facing the cameras correctly. Working the camera helps wrestlers to convey emotion to the viewing audience and get a connection with them.

The ease and availability of posting shows to YouTube have contributed to making the practice of working the camera far more prevalent in North America. No one is suggesting that Nakamura never works and never worked toward a camera or that it’s not done elsewhere around the world.

Working for television is far more ingrained into North Americans, as wrestling for audiences outside the venue is more prevalent.

What’s next?

Nakamura is surely due to be called up sooner than later, possibly even Raw the night following WrestleMania, so any initial lack of understanding in that department is long past, and the tweet only mentioned it as a reason why Ellsworth went straight to the main roster and Nakamura was sent to NXT.

Sportskeeda’s take

As is the norm, Meltzer hit it on the head regarding the difference in preparation between the two, despite having spent the same amount of time in the industry. It also didn’t say anywhere in the Tweet that being able to work for television cameras was the only reason why Ellsworth was called immediately to the main roster, as he fulfilled a need in storylines and now continues to do so.

Nakamura has done nothing but become better and more seasoned during his time in NXT and has proven himself more than ready to be called up to the main roster. Once WWE finds what they feel is the proper way to do so, be ready to see the King of Strong Style make a huge, immediate impact on WWE.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com