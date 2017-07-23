WWE/NJPW News: Dave Meltzer on if Kenny Omega will join the WWE in January

Meltzer elaborates on Omega's chances of coming to the WWE.

by Matthew Thomas News 23 Jul 2017, 00:16 IST

Could Kenny jump ship?

What's the story?

During this week's episode of the Jim Ross' podcast the Ross Report, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) was asked if Kenny Omega will join the WWE next January.

Meltzer acknowledged that Omega would probably be "one of the top guys" in the American promotion but maintained that only frustration with NJPW could bring him to the company.

In case you didn't know...

It was rumoured that Omega would be in the Royal Rumble earlier this year but the Canadian decided to stay put in NJPW. The speculation gradually died down until his recent comment about wanting to face AJ Styles, which now has fans crossing their fingers yet again.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer began by admitting that Omega doesn't have to go to the WWE and added that even the Cleaner couldn't completely rule it out because his decision depends on the state of New Japan. Here's what he had to say when asked if Omega would join the WWE:

"This is a real tough question, and he probably couldn’t even give you an answer because it really depends on the lay of the land, because if he is the top guy as New Japan goes international, I don’t think he’s gonna to leave the spot. If the New Japan thing fizzles in the United States and there’s frustration, then I think he’d be really open to going because I think he could be the guy in WWE, or if not one of the top three guys. Kenny’s contract will be up at the end of January, and I know he’s leaning towards staying another year [in New Japan].”

What's next?

Omega will have his third clash with Kazuchuki Okada coming up on August 12th in Block B of the G1 Climax. Meanwhile, he has his hands full with a Twitter battle with Jim Cornette.

Author's take

Meltzer seems to make complete sense on this one. Omega doesn't have to go to the WWE and will probably make it to the promotion once things go sour with NJPW.

Given his fantastic run with the Japanese promotion, it's unlikely that he's moving anytime soon but things could change come January.