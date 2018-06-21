WWE News: Dean Ambrose and Alicia Fox Injury Updates

How soon can we expect to see Dean Ambrose and Alicia Fox back on our screens?

Ambrose hasn't been seen in the WWE since December 2017

What's the story?

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided updates on the expected returns of both Alicia Fox and Dean Ambrose.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn't know

Dean Ambrose has been out of action since December 2017 when he suffered a torn triceps. Ambrose was reported to be out for up to 9 months, and fans have been speculating about his return since WrestleMania season.

Alicia Fox picked up an injury just days before the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match in January, when she broke her tailbone.

The heart of the matter

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Ambrose's injury, reporting that he has been at the training center. Meltzer wrote:

Ambrose was training at the Performance Center this past week. We don’t have a date, but the timetable for his return after surgery to repair a torn triceps was to be the summer

As for Alicia Fox, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she was cleared to return to in-ring action on June 18th.

What's next?

Alicia Fox's status within the WWE remains unclear

Many fans, myself included, expected Ambrose to make a surprise return for one of Seth Rollins' open challenges but that will almost definitely not be the case now that Rollins has dropped the belt.

The two men are expected to feud when Ambrose returns one way or another, with rumors earlier in the year suggesting that the two were supposed to square off at this year's WrestleMania before Ambrose picked up his injury. It is likely that the WWE may want to have the two square off at SummerSlam.

As for Alicia Fox, her current status in the WWE remains a little unclear. There have been several stories about her status in the last week, and we reported that she may be done with the company at the end of 2018. It is not clear where she would fit in the current Raw's women's scene.