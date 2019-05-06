WWE News: Dean Ambrose could have been in 3MB instead of The Shield

The Shield and 3MB could have looked very different!

What's the story?

Heath Slater discussed several WWE-related topics during his recent appearance on Edge & Christian’s ‘Pod of Awesomeness’, including how he became the leader of the 3MB faction in 2012.

The former Tag Team champion recruited Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal as two sidekicks in his three-man rock band, but it turns out that Dean Ambrose, plus two other Superstars, were originally pitched the roles of being Slater’s fellow band members.

In case you didn't know…

Following his time with The Nexus and The Corre, Heath Slater broke out on his own as “The One Man Band”. He spent the summer of 2012 feuding with multiple legends, including Lita and Vader, in the build-up to Raw’s 1000th episode, and later that year he decided to form his own rock band.

In September 2012, Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal attacked Brodus Clay during an episode of SmackDown and they were later confirmed to be Slater’s new allies, forming a group named Three Man Band (3MB).

On paper, a three-person rock band gimmick in WWE might not seem like such a bad idea. In execution, putting three contrasting individuals into the same group did not do much for their careers and it did not take long before they became nothing more than a comedy act on Raw and SmackDown.

The heart of the matter

Heath Slater revealed during his conversation with Edge and Christian that he pitched an idea to WWE producer Michael Hayes in 2012 about his character starting his own rock band.

Not only did he want Dean Ambrose, who had not yet joined The Shield, to be part of his faction, but he was also keen to recruit Fandango and EC3 as two of his sidekicks.

“I pitched those ideas and they said ‘Ambrose? No, we have something for him. ‘Dango? No, we have something for him’ and I was like ‘What about Hutter [EC3]?’ and they’re like ‘No’. I said ‘Why not?’ and they’re just like ‘No’. Shortly after that, he got released. Next thing you know, they just give me Drew and Jinder and it’s like a bad joke!”

What's next?

Heath Slater recently lost against Mojo Rawley on Main Event and he has not competed on Raw since December 2018, so it looks unlikely that he will be used in any meaningful storylines any time soon.

As for Dean Ambrose, aka Jon Moxley, he is the talk of the wrestling world right now after he posted a cryptic video on his Twitter account last week, and only time will tell where his wrestling career will take him next.