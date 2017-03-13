WWE News: Dean Ambrose explains why being a part of the SmackDown Locker room is a matter of pride

The Lunatic Fringe talks about the psyche in SmackDown locker room

by Prityush Haldar News 13 Mar 2017, 10:54 IST

Dean Ambrose feels that the SmackDown LIVE locker room is the best he has been in

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose weighed in on the battle for supremacy between Raw and SmackDown Live ever since the brand split. Ambrose said that SmackDown Live had been fuelled by the fans’ positive response, and the roster has put on a better show than Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn’t know...

Mick Foley had earlier reported that SmackDown had endeared itself as a better wrestling show to the fans because it has less time to fill out creatively. Becky Lynch had also spoken on the subject saying that the show was “less uptight” than Monday Night RAW.

The heart of the matter

Ambrose stated that there was a sense of camaraderie in the locker room because everyone knew that they were onto something special. He pointed out that the superstars may punch each other in the faces inside the ring, but they knew they were on the same team.

Ambrose revealed that the company was also approving of the show that SmackDown Live has become since the brand split. He mentioned that it was encouraging to see the fans involved in the feuds and rivalries during the shows and live events.

The former WWE champion said that he did not view it as a war with their red counterparts, but acknowledged that he took pride in the quality of his work and the work that the blue brand has been doing of late.

What’s next?

Dean Ambrose is currently engaged in a bitter rivalry with Baron Corbin for the Intercontinental Championship. The two are heading towards a clash at WrestleMania in less than at a month at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Sportskeeda's Take

It is a known fact that SmackDown Live is a better wrestling show than Monday Night Raw. Mick Foley and Becky Lynch have also mentioned that SmackDown Live is in a better place when compared to its more established cohort.

There are many theories as to why the blue brand is blowing the red brand out of the water, but it is clear that the fans are behind SmackDown Live.

