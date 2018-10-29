WWE News: Dean Ambrose once again assaults Seth Rollins at a WWE Live Event

Ambrose with yet another attack on Seth Rollins

What's the story?

After capturing the Raw Tag Team Titles on an emotional episode of Monday Night Raw last week, Dean Ambrose shocked the world when he finally turned his back on long-term Shield brethren, Seth Rollins.

Continuing their feud forward, Ambrose once again assaulted Rollins at a recent WWE Live Event in Kentucky last night.

In case you didn't know...

This past week on Monday Night Raw, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins' fellow Shield stablemate Roman Reigns made a shocking revelation about his on-going battle with leukaemia that subsequently forced 'The Big Dog' to relinquish the WWE Universal Championship after a reign that lasted just over 60 days.

Following Reigns' emotional announcement and subsequent temporary exit from the WWE, his brothers in arms Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins went on to challenge and win the Raw Tag Team Titles later on in the very same night by defeating Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

However following a historic and dramatic title win, 'The Lunatic Fringe', after months of teasing, finally snapped and turned his back on Rollins in what was one of the most emotional nights not only for the Shield but for the entire WWE Universe.

The heart of the matter

At a recent WWE Live Event in Corbin, Kentucky, current WWE Intercontinental Champion and one half of the new Raw Tag Team Champions, Seth Rollins called out his fellow tag team partner Dean Ambrose and asked for an explanation for his surprise assault last week on Raw.

This eventually led to Ambrose once again attacking Rollins from the back, as the former WWE Champion blindsided 'The Architect' and hit him with yet another Dirty Deeds to leave Rollins laying in the ring all by himself.

It was reportedly also noted that following the assault, Rollins, apparently, threw down his Tag Team Title in the ring as he made his way to the locker room area.

What's next?

Dean Ambrose's shocking heel turn is certainly a bit too confusing right now, given that both he and Rollins are currently in possession of the Raw Tag Team Titles. However, one thing the WWE Universe should get excited for is yet another heated rivalry between Ambrose and Rollins is almost upon us.