WWE News: Dean Ambrose responds to losing the Raw Tag Team Championships 

Dean Ambrose responds to losing the Raw Tag Team Championships

Dean Ambrose responded to the loss on Raw

Mondy night on Raw, the WWE Universe watched Seth Rollins lose the Raw Tag Team Championships to The Authors of Pain after he was forced into a handicap match because Dean Ambrose failed to come out and help. Interestingly, The Lunatic Fringe has finally broken his silence.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have been part of The Shield ever since their debut in 2012, Rollins obviously turned on his brothers back in 2014 and this lead to an incredible feud between the two men which culminated at Hell in a Cell later that year.

Ambrose and Rollins have since been Tag Team Champions together and The Shield reunited, but over the past few weeks, it has been The Lunatic Fringe who has changed his attitude and decided that he has had enough of carrying Rollins.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins won the Raw Tag Team Champions last month but Ambrose then turned on his friend and has refused to help him defend his Championships ever since. Rollins was forced into a handicap match against AOP on Raw by Baron Corbin and was then hit with a Dirty Deeds from Dean Ambrose following the match.

Ambrose didn't say much on the mic in Manchester, England but he did later speak to The Mirror about the title loss and called Rollins "Selfish."

“If you’d have just asked nicely. I might thave just come out to help you. But no, you’re too stupid and you’re too selfish! You wanted to do it all by yourself, and how did that work out for you? Lucky for you, tonight isn’t gonna be like last night, because I don’t give two cents about your stupid championship! All I care about tonight is beating your ass,” via RingSideNews.

Seth Rollins faces Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series, but The Architect will definitely be looking over his shoulder for Dean Ambrose.

