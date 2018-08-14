WWE News: Dean Ambrose returns from injury on Monday Night Raw with a new look

Dean Ambrose returned to action on Monday Night Raw

The WWE Universe is more ready for SummerSlam now than they have been in a while. This week's episode of Monday Night Raw saw the return of the 'Lunatic Fringe' Dean Ambrose on WWE television.

This week's Raw was unique in a particular way, as the usually punctual and present Seth Rollins was missing from most of the show. Kurt Angles told the fans that he had travelling issues, but he would be arriving on time for the contract signing for his SummerSlam match with Dolph Ziggler.

The time of the contract signing arrived, but there was no sign of the Architect. Dolph came out to sign the contract, and it appeared that Rollins' not appearing for the same would mean that his Intercontinental Title bout against Ziggler at SummerSlam was going to be forfeited.

This was not the case. Just minutes before the show went off the air, and Ziggler had signed the contract, Rollins appeared onto the ramp. He apologised to the fans for the delay in his arrival and confessed that he had indeed been dealing with travel issues. However, he went on to say, they were not his travel issues.

He said that while Ziggler may have Drew McIntyre by his side for the match at SummerSlam, he has a 'lunatic'. Cue, the long-awaited return of Dean Ambrose. He returned to the ring like he had never been gone, sporting a new buzz cut which makes him look even crazier than he had previously.

He shot a cheeky glance at his wife, Renee Young, who incidentally became the first-ever woman to commentate for a full episode of Raw on the same night of her husband's return to the ring. Dean then accompanied Seth to the ring, where he sent Ziggler flying out of the ring, before hitting Drew McIntyre with the Dirty Deeds.

The crowd was electric, as this was one of the most anticipated returns in WWE for a long time. Dean Ambrose was injured back in December, where he suffered a triceps injury. He was written off television after an attack by Samoa Joe and the Bar, thus bringing an end to the short-lived Shield reunion.

Dean Ambrose is now set to accompany Seth Rollins to the ring, for Seth's Intercontinental Title Match against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam to balance the odds given McIntyre's intimidating presence. There remains speculation that Dean may turn on Seth at the event, but that is something which can only be confirmed at SummerSlam, on the 19th of August.

