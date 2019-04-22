WWE News: Dean Ambrose reveals what made The Shield special during last WWE interview

The Shield

What's the story?

The Shield were interviewed by Micahel Cole ahead of their last match at last night's WWE Live Event. During the interview, Ambrose was asked about his favourite WWE match. During his response, Ambrose also outlined what made The Shield special.

In case you didn't know...

The Shield are the most dominant faction in modern WWE along with Evolution. Rumors of Ambrose leaving first came out after the Royal Rumble, and he's set to leave WWE after his contract runs out later this month. Some still feel that this coud be an elaborate work.

The heart of the matter

The Shield sat down with Michael Cole for their last WWE interview ahead of last night's Live Event. Ambrose was asked about his favourite Shield matches during the interview and he opened up about their first night at the Barclays Center where they were three nobodies. Ambrose went on to say that this was what made the Shield special, they faced super team after super team in those early days but no one could beat them:

"The first one for me, [which] will always be my favourite, just the raw electricity, the raw emotion and the stakes were so high. And, three Superstars against three nobodies. Nobody knew anything about us.

That was what made a lot of those early Shield matches good - the super teams - you know, Big Show, Sheamus, Randy Orton, Cena, whoever it was, tried different combinations of super teams but nobody could beat us.Nobody could figure it out. That will always be my favourite but to bookend it with what was our last match, that turned out to not be our last match, so tonight might be our last match. I don't book this stuff.

But in Cleveland, to do kind of the greatest hits and just have that real emotion from the crowd and we've been a part of their life and vice-versa, from watching us on tv and following our careers from the get-go over the last 6 years or so, it is just a special moment."

What's next?

Seth Rollins will be on RAW going forward while Roman Reigns is set to be the face of SmackDown Live. We still don't have 100% confirmation on Ambrose's future and there are still reports staying that he could be staying with WWE.

