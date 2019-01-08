WWE News: Dean Ambrose sells Seth Rollins' finisher for 15 minutes until live event ends

The former Shield brothers have been facing each other at live events.

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will be linked forever due to their time together in the Shield. This recent chapter of their feud might be over on Raw, but it is still continuing at WWE Live events, including one in Florida this past Sunday night.

Wrestlingnews.co reported on the incident and carried tweets from fans in attendance showing Ambrose selling Rollins' finishing Curb Stomp for 15 minutes after the show was officially over.

In case you missed it . . .

WWE often carries over a lot of the feuds we see on television to live events and house shows so that there is some continuity between what we see on television and what people see at non-PPV live events.

Daniel Bryan has defended the WWE Championship against AJ Styles at house shows recently even before Styles won the right to face Bryan again at the Royal Rumble.

Ambrose and Rollins faced each other in the main event of a live event card last night in Fort Myers, Florida.

The heart of the matter

Ambrose defended the Intercontinental Title against Rollins at the show in the main event and ended up retaining the title after poking Rollins in the eyes.

The report from Wrestlingnews.co and fans in attendance say that Ambrose mocked Rollins after the win and demanded he come back out to the ring in order to declare that the 'Lunatic Fringe' was superior to the 'Kingslayer'.

Rollins apparently returned, and after an attempted attack from Ambrose, proceeded to Curb Stomp his former friend.

The report also mentioned that Ambrose lay motionless in the ring for 15 minutes after the show was over, including when the ring crew was taking down the ring.

Twitter user and wrestling fan Kyle also posted a picture of Ambrose in the ring as the crew started to dismantle the ring.

The show ended 15 minutes ago. Dean Ambrose is still in the ring. @BennettWWE is taking the ring down as Ambrose lays motionless in the ring. Amazing performance art. #WWEFortMyers pic.twitter.com/Adwf6b4XHi — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) January 7, 2019

Another fan in attendance going by RApollos, noted that Ambrose was still motionless in the ring even as Tom Phillips said goodbye to the fans and after most people left.

And by epic sell job, I mean Ambrose basically laid in the ring ko’d for 5, 10, maybe even 15 minutes afterwards. Well after Tom Phillips said the goodbyes and mostly everyone had left. #WWEFortMyers pic.twitter.com/6BhbHbY7At — RA (@RApollos) January 7, 2019

What's next?

Dean Ambrose is a lifelong wrestling fan and clearly helped sell his former friend's finishing move. He was noticeably smiling when Jake 'the Snake' Roberts returned and draped his snake on top of the 'Lunatic Fringe'.

Some people often oversell or under sell moves of their opponents, but this appears to be a funny example of Ambrose going above and beyond to sell for his friend. Maybe he was tired or just felt comfortable where he was lying.

One thing is for sure - he certainly sold Rollins' Curb Stomp a lot longer than Austin Aries sold Starship Pain for Johnny Impact at Bound For Glory.

