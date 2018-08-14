WWE News: Dean Ambrose wrestles for first time in eight months in RAW dark match [VIDEO]

Ambrose got rid of some ring rust after RAW

What's the story?

Last night's RAW undoubtedly saw one of the biggest pops of the year when Seth Rollins announced that he would have a "lunatic" in his corner when he faces off against Dolph Ziggler with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam for the Intercontinental Championship - prompting the return of a new-look Dean Ambrose.

While we only saw a few punches and a Dirty Deeds from the former WWE Champion upon his return to action, after the cameras stopped rolling, Ambrose was involved in his first match for eight months - an eight-man tag team match.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose had been out of action since December due to a triceps injury. He was last seen being assaulted by The Bar and Samoa Joe.

While it's been a long time on the shelf for the former WWE Champion, his fellow Shield brother, Grand Slam Champion and most recent tag team partner Seth Rollins has undergone someone of a resurgence when it comes to his singles career - performing for over an hour in a Gauntlet Match earlier this year before going on to have an impressive run with the Intercontinental Champion, only to be ousted by Dolph Ziggler, with help from Drew McIntyre.

On this week's Raw, Seth Rollins was running late for a contract signing due to "travel problems" that almost saw The Architect have to forfeit his title match but, arriving in the nick of time, Rollins said the issues weren't his and that Ziggler wouldn't be the only person with someone in their corner at SummerSlam, reintroducing a "lunatic" to the fray.

Dean Ambrose then accompanied Seth Rollins to the ring and made a beeline for Ziggler before hitting McIntyre with the Dirty Deeds.

The heart of the matter

Well, while we only saw a snippet of what the new-look Dean Ambrose can do in the ring last night, the house was treated to something a bit more substantial.

Dean Ambrose was flanked by Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Braun Strowman to take on the team of Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens - four men who will all be involved with each other at SummerSlam respectively.

Probably the best parts of RAW are these dark matches when the show goes off the air. We had a tag match for this particular dark match and it gave Ambrose a chance to get rid of that leftover ring rust. Definitely ready for SummerSlam now. pic.twitter.com/lVw1SuurNM — #MondayNightRollins. (@GutsBringGlory) August 14, 2018

While the broadcast for Raw had finished, some members of the WWE Universe shot some footage of Dean Ambrose's return, which you can see below.

The end of the match saw Braun Strowman hit a Running Powerslam on Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins hit Dolph Ziggler with a superkick followed by the Stomp. Corbin got to his feat and tried to get the upper hand on Ambrose, but the Lunatic hit the Dirty Deeds and picked up his first in-ring win since 2017.

Dean Ambrose with his first win since last year! #RAW pic.twitter.com/wlCpkjQ5Hf — Branden Hamilton (@HEELBuddy) August 14, 2018

What's next?

Dean Ambrose will accompany Seth Rollins to the ring for The Architect's Intercontinental Title Match against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam to counteract Drew McIntyre in the opposing corner. The match takes place at SummerSlam, on the 19th of August.

