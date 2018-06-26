WWE News: Del Rio talks about making amends with Triple H; not signing contracts and retiring

Del Rio set to retire from wrestling?

Alberto Del Rio called Triple H to put their misunderstandings behind them

What's the story?

Former WWE wrestler, Alberto Del Rio, known in the Independent scene as Alberto El Patron, has been the center of controversy for most of 2017.

He recently spoke to WSVN-TV entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet (H/T Wrestling Inc) at Coastal Championship Wrestling. He talked about apologizing to Triple H and making amends for previous misunderstandings.

He continued by saying that he was thinking about retiring from wrestling the next year, and not signing any more contracts with companies. He also talked about Andrade 'Cien' Almas, who recently made his main roster debut with WWE on their SmackDown Live roster.

In case you didn't know...

Del Rio had problems with WWE after he opted for a release clause when he violated the Wellness Policy and the company suspended him. He went on rants about the company on social media and specifically targetted Triple H, saying that the company had promised him a main-event push but had not followed through.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Del Rio talked about his misunderstandings with WWE. He said that he had always had a good relationship with Mr. McMahon, although he had not shared the same rapport with other people in WWE.

Referring to Triple H, he said that he had misjudged him. He talked about accepting his mistakes and said that he had called him to apologize so that no hard feelings remained between them.

"And being the man I am and of course I called him and I apologized for that and we're good."

Del Rio went on to talk about retiring from professional wrestling. He felt that his savings were good, and he could retire from wrestling and move onto the entertainment business with projects like Combate Americas in MMA and telenovelas.

He revealed that he wanted to retire in 2019 after a farewell tour and that he did not want to sign a contract with any company so that he could spend more of his time with his children.

He went on to talk about Andrade 'Cien' Almas and revealed that although he did not watch wrestling regularly, he knew Andrade was doing well. He praised him and called him 'fantastic', 'good looking' and 'hungry'. He ended by saying that he hoped Andrade and other Latin wrestlers continue to do well in the company.

What's next?

Alberto Del Rio is wrestling on the Independent scene and is set to return to AAA on their show, Triplemania XXVI in August.

