WWE News: Details emerge on fan who was stretchered out from SmackDown Live

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 686 // 27 Apr 2019, 05:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The incident took place during the opening segment of SmackDown Live

What's the story?

The professional wrestling community was recently set abuzz by rumors regarding a fan having passed away during this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska from where the episode was being aired live.

However, thanks to KMTV Omaha Senior Reporter Jake Wasikowski, it's now being asserted that the aforementioned man who was tended to by the medical staff at the event, eventually returned to a stable condition.

In case you didn't know...

The April 23rd, 2019 episode of SmackDown Live started off with a segment featuring "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon and Elias.

While the show started off with the aforementioned segment, which was presented quite well; the large majority of fans who were in attendance for the show, appeared to be distracted by something that was going on in the front rows.

Subsequently, it was revealed that a man who was in attendance in one of the front row seats at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska; required medical assistance from the staff at the venue.

The heart of the matter

In the days that followed, the pro wrestling community has been rife with rumors that the aforesaid man had passed away -- particularly due to certain fans on the internet, claiming that the man was stretched out with a cloth covering his face.

Nevertheless, KMTV Omaha Senior Reporter Jake Wasikowski eventually reported that the man needed CPR and medical treatment in the front row -- adding that he started breathing after a while and is in stable condition. Fans can read Wasikowski's statements below --

A person needed CPR and medical treatment in the front row when #Smackdown started tonight.

A security guard told me he did start breathing after a while and is in stable condition.

Advertisement

A person needed CPR and medical treatment in the front row when #Smackdown started tonight. pic.twitter.com/6vvELtTP2u — Jake Wasikowski (@jakewasikowski) April 24, 2019

A security guard told me he did start breathing after a while and is in stable condition. — Jake Wasikowski (@jakewasikowski) April 24, 2019

What's next?

The fan suffering a health scare during the SmackDown Live tapings was indeed incredibly worrying.

Also Read: WWE News: Top prospect released from WWE

Nevertheless, it's undeniably relieving to learn that he eventually recovered, and here's wishing him the best of health and well-being in the days to come.