WWE News: Details of a canceled Undertaker storyline and WrestleMania match revealed

The Phenom's original manager revealed some little-known gems from the past.

What’s the story?

Bruce Prichard was his usual self on his podcast -- Something to Wrestle with Bruce Pritchard, as the former WWE Producer revealed hitherto unknown details regarding a host of feuds from back in the day.

He spoke at length about why a planned Ric flair vs. Ultimate Warrior match that never happened at WrestleMania and also a storyline featuring the Undertaker he was supposed to be a part of.

In case you didn’t know…

Many remember Pritchard as the outlandish character of Brother Love, who is credited for being the first manager of The Undertaker. After a controversial release from WWE in 1991, Pritchard worked for Global Wrestling Federation for a year before returning to WWE in 1992. After brief stints as a manager, Pritchard assumed the role as Vince McMahon’s go-to guy and produced WWE shows right up until 2008.

Upon leaving WWE in 2008, Pritchard jumped ship to TNA and became the Senior Vice President of the WWE’s rival company and stayed with the troubled promotion until 2017.

He most recently returned to WWE for a special one-off appearance at the RAW 25th-anniversary episode as Brother Love. The 55-year-old’s podcast ranks as amongst the best wrestling podcasts doing the rounds due to its insightful peek into the creative operations that take place backstage in the wrestling industry.

The heart of the matter

Pritchard first opened up about the idea of a Flair/Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 9 that was brought up backstage during that time. He stated that the plan was cancelled after Warrior quit WWE, however, he said that it turned out to be the best scenario as the two veterans just didn't stylistically match to have good bouts.

Their only two encounters were untelevised matches that were described as the worst in Ric Flair’s career by the Nature Boy himself. He said that when he came into the company in September, they were booking feuds for Survivor Series and it all went haywire when Ultimate Warrior and British Bulldog walked away from the company. He added that Flair vs. Warrior could have been logically introduced just in time for WrestleMania 9 but was thankful it never happened as it would have been a horrible match.

The veteran talked about two other storylines that didn’t see the light of the day, one that involved his former protégé, The Undertaker. Pritchard was slated to return as the manager of the Deadman but not as Brother Love. He said that the idea was for him to come back as his Bruce Pritchard with dark hair – "the real person behind the Brother Love moniker".

He also added another plan that was pitched on similar lines wherein he was going to come back under Ultimate Warrior’s guidance, who would have gotten him in shape and would have made him realize the fact that he was indeed Brother Love.

As we all know, these angles never came to fruition but another one almost did as the build-up for it was subtly happening on TV.

Pritchard divulged, “ Those were the two that were serious and everybody likes to show the stuff online where I used to go down and collect hardcore material after matches where you would see me pick things up in the background and pick things up in the backstage area. The idea behind that was that we were going to do an auction, and I was going to be the guy who was going to do the auction. Kind of a sleazy character where we do things online and auction in-ring use items."

What’s next?

Pritchard currently holds the position of Senior Producer for a promotion created by former WWE writer Court Bauer known as Major League Wrestling. In addition to being streamed on various podcast networks, Pritchard’s podcast can even be found on the WWE Network.

