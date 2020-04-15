WWE News - Details on unseen, unscripted RAW moment involving Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has had a lot of WWE television time lately, but this did not make it to air

The Big Show told an interesting story on The Bump about his match against Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre and RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman

The Big Show has revealed that he broke character by smiling at Drew McIntyre immediately after their recent WWE Championship match, but WWE’s cameras did not show the footage on RAW.

McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

The following night, it emerged that The Big Show interrupted the Scot during a post-match interview, leading to a WWE Championship match which aired later in the episode on RAW.

Speaking on The Bump, The Big Show said he was so proud of McIntyre’s accomplishment that he wanted to show his appreciation by smiling at his WWE colleague in an unscripted moment after their match.

“They didn’t show it on camera but after the Claymore Kick that put my molars down the back of my throat, when he comes over to me, I’m holding my chin and I’m smiling at him, and that’s a smile of pride.”

Drew McIntyre and The Big Show: What's next?

It is not yet clear when fans will see The Big Show next on WWE television after his surprising post-WrestleMania match against Drew McIntyre.

Outside of WWE, the seven-time World Champion has recently tasted success in the acting world, with his new Netflix series “The Big Show Show” trending at No.3 on the on-demand service in the first week of its release.

As for McIntyre, all signs seem to suggest that he will defend his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins at the next pay-per-view, Money In The Bank.