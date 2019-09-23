WWE News: Details on what Brock Lesnar was like behind-the-scenes as a 23-year-old

Before making his WWE debut in 2002, Brock Lesnar trained in the OVW developmental system between 2000-02 alongside future Superstars including Batista, John Cena and Randy Orton.

Another person on the OVW roster at the time, Nick Dinsmore (fka Eugene), revealed on a recent episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast that, contrary to what people might think, Lesnar was “super nice” behind-the-scenes when he started coming through the WWE ranks as a 23-year-old.

“He was always super nice. He was the first one to be at the arena. He’d set up the ring, take down the ring, last guy there. Just super, super nice.

“There’s something about him, his magnetism, you see people like that walk in an airport or down the street, you’re immediately like, ‘I don’t know who this is but something about me is attracted to them’.”

Brock Lesnar’s perception amongst WWE fans

While nobody can doubt Lesnar’s in-ring skills, the former UFC star has a reputation amongst fans as somebody who does not care about the wrestling business.

Several Superstars have attested to this over the years, including Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), who claimed during an interview with Steve Austin in 2016 that he was “met with laziness” after presenting ideas to Lesnar for their match at WrestleMania 32.

Another behind-the-scenes WrestleMania incident took place in 2018 when Lesnar threw his Universal Championship at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon after walking back through the curtain following his main event against Roman Reigns.

Although this was later shown as part of a WWE documentary and many fans questioned whether it was staged, the footage played into the perception that the three-time Universal Champion can be difficult to deal with backstage.

Now, at least according to Nick Dinsmore, it seems that Lesnar was the ultimate professional during his early days in the business.

