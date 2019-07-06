×
WWE News: Details on WrestleMania 35 Hell In A Cell match that never happened

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
1.12K   //    06 Jul 2019, 00:42 IST

Only 1-2 Hell In A Cell matches take place per year in WWE
Only 1-2 Hell In A Cell matches take place per year in WWE

What's the story?

Speaking on Chris Jericho’s ‘Talk Is Jericho’ podcast, Batista revealed that both he and Triple H wanted their No Holds Barred match at WWE WrestleMania 35 to be a Hell In A Cell match, but Vince McMahon rejected the idea.

In case you didn't know…

In February 2019, Batista attacked Ric Flair during his 70th birthday celebration on Raw, setting up a marquee match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

The 24-minute encounter was full of steel chair shots and other chaotic moments, notably when Triple H removed Batista’s nose ring with a pair of pliers.

In the end, “The Game” picked up the victory over his fellow Evolution member, who announced his retirement from in-ring competition immediately after the show.

The heart of the matter

Reflecting on his final run with WWE, Batista told Chris Jericho that Vince McMahon did not allow him and Triple H to compete inside Hell In A Cell at WrestleMania 35 because the WWE chairman only wants cell matches to take place at the annual Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

“Originally, we wanted a have a Hell In A Cell but Vince, because of the pay-per-view, he didn’t want to have a Hell In A Cell, and we really wanted Hell In A Cell.”

The six-time world champion explained that he wanted the match to happen inside the structure because he felt that it “needed bells and whistles”.

“They’re just great matches… they’re violent. We needed bells and whistles. We’re two older guys, we hadn’t wrestled in a long time and we needed the drama. We’ve already got the history, so we just needed the violence.”

What's next?

Batista has two movies coming out soon – Stuber on July 12 and My Spy on August 23 – so expect to hear more from him in interviews over the next few weeks.

WrestleMania 35 Evolution Triple H Batista
