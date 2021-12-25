Details on Ric Flair allegedly snubbing former WWE Superstar's handshake

According to ECW legend Sabu, Ric Flair repeatedly refused to shake his hand in the dressing room at wrestling events.

Sabu and Flair’s paths crossed sporadically throughout their lengthy careers. The two men appeared in WCW at the same time in 1995, while they both worked for WWE in 2006-2007 and IMPACT Wrestling in 2010.

Shaking hands backstage is common among people in the wrestling business. However, speaking to PTM’s Vinny Vegas, Sabu claimed Flair had no interest in shaking his hand:

“Ric Flair, he’d come in the dressing room and shake everybody’s hand and skip mine. I’d put my hand out, he’d skip it and embarrass me. I’d go to shake everybody’s hand and I’d go to him, I’d put it out and he’d turn his back on me. He’d turn his back and I’d try to get a handshake from his back, so I stopped putting my hand out for him.”

In the same interview, Sabu accused Triple H of being a dangerous in-ring performer. He said “two or three guys” ended up in wheelchairs after being in the ring with the NXT founder.

Sabu is unsure why Ric Flair refused his handshakes

A 16-time world champion, Ric Flair is one of the most successful wrestlers in history. Realistically, Sabu was not going to take his place on the card during their short time together in WCW and WWE.

For that reason, Sabu cannot understand why the two-time WWE Hall of Famer seemingly had a problem with him:

“I don’t know, but there’s no reason for him to be jealous of anybody. He’s top of the world. He always was and he always will be. There was no reason for him to be jealous. But I’ve seen him and heard him stepping on younger guys when he didn’t have to. He was already on top, he was world champion.”

Sabu was involved in a rivalry with Flair’s Fortune stable in IMPACT Wrestling in 2010, but the two legends never faced each other one-on-one.

