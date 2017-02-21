WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page reveals he broke down in tears when he received the call about his Hall of Fame induction

The latest Hall Of Fame inductee reveals how emotional the moment was for him.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 21 Feb 2017, 21:07 IST

DDP is considered one of the most deserving Hall Of Fame inductees till date

What's the story?

Diamond Dallas Page, who was revealed to be the latest WWE Veteran to join the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2017, recently gave an interview to Rollingstone.com. Among other things, the former WWE Star revealed that he broke down in tears when he was told that he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In case you didn't know...

Diamond Dallas Page is a former WCW World Heavyweight Champion who worked for WCW from 1991 to all the way up to 2001 until the company packed up. He later joined WWE and also worked for TNA for sometimes following his release from the company.

It was announced during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw that he would be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2017 along wth other stars such as Kurt Angle, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and Teddy Long. You can watch the announcement below:

The heart of the matter

During the interview, DDP talked about many things including his induction legitimising the legacy of WCW, who is he looking forward to for being present at the induction ceremony and more.

Talking about the moment he received the call from Triple H about his induction, the WCW Legend revealed that tears began running down his cheeks when he realised what the phone call was about:

"So we're talking about casual stuff, and then I start to hear him talk about my career and where I've been and how I got here, and then it hits me – is this that call? I'm not a guy who has trouble talking, but I couldn't talk. Tears are running down the sides of my cheeks and I just said, "Bro, I love you man."

What's next?

Dimond Dallas Page would be inducted into the WWE Hall Fame next month during the Hall Of Fame ceremony which will take place two days before Wrestlemania 33 on March 31st.

Sportskeeda's take

Diamond Dallas Page is undoubtedly one of the most deserving HOF inductees in the coveted history of WWE Hall Of Fame. Fans are looking forward to seeing the Wrestling Legend finally getting the honour he deserves next month.

